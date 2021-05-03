Connectome Price Hits $0.38 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $461,258.67 and approximately $824,440.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00073437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00073929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.00896309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,721.32 or 0.09938908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046954 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

