CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

CEIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CEIX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 589,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $338.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

