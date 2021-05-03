Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

