Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $243.91

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.91 and last traded at $243.32, with a volume of 9783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

