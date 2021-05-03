Constellation Software (CNSWF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,458.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,434.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,292.99. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $928.62 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,877.50.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

