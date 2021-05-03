Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Truist from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.