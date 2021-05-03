Contrasting Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Immunovant 0 1 14 0 2.93

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.62%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 190.82%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64% Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -19.77 Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -10.18

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunovant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunovant beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'UniversitÃ© de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.