Contrasting RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repro Med Systems and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 7.24 $560,000.00 $0.01 377.00 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% RenovaCare N/A -77.49% -73.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repro Med Systems and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 116.62%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on acquisition and development of autologous cellular therapies for medical and aesthetic applications. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

