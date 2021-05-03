Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

NYSE CTB traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,576. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

