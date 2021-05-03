CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

CXW stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $934.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

