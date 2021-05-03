CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Position Decreased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

