CorionX (CORX) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $727,221.63 and $673,308.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00071447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00865441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.99 or 0.09612415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00100088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00046541 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

