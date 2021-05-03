Cormark Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.25. 499,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.32. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.