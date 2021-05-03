Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CRF opened at $11.30 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

