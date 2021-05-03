Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.