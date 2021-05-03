CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $348,360.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,624,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

CRVL stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $120.47.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

