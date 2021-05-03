CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $854.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $604.96 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $861.91 and a 200-day moving average of $875.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 218.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 16,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

