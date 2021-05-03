County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Brokerages predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce sales of $12.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.48 million to $13.00 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.61 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICBK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.