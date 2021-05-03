Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:COUR opened at $44.70 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.
In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.