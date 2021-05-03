Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $44.70 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

