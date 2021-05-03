Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.