Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Shares of COUR stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
