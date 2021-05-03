COVA (COVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107,949.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $107,949.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.41 or 0.00870003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00097970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.27 or 0.09242800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00045945 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.