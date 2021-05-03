Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Covestro stock opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.61.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

