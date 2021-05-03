CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Stock Price Down 5%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

CP ALL Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

