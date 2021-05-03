Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.
CR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 235,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.32 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.