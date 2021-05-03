Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

CR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 235,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.32 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

