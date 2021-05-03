Credit Suisse Group Cuts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $185.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $179.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

