Credit Suisse Group Increases Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $33.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSII. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $824.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.