Credit Suisse Group Increases LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of LC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LendingClub by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

