Credit Suisse Group Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $297.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

