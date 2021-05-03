Credit Suisse Group Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $261.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.59.

ITW stock opened at $230.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.98. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

