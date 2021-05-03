Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

