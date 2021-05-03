Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Up 31.2% in April

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

CPG traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,084. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 148,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

