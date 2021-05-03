Crestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,982. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $67.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

