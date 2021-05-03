Crestone Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.78. 12,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

