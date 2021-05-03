Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

