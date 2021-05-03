Crestone Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises 0.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 457,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 265,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.26. 43,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,257. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

