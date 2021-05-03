CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP opened at $131.27 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

