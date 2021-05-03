Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Croda International has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

