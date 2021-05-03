Crowns Trading Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Crowns has a market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $28.83 or 0.00050178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,202,287 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

