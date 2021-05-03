CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CryoLife by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CryoLife by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CryoLife by 49.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CryoLife by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.