CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

CryoLife stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CryoLife by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CryoLife by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CryoLife by 49.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CryoLife by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit