Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0726 on Major Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.96 million and $425.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00880834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.28 or 0.09952470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

