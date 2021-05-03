Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 4,358 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.2% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

