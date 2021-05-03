Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 54,075 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.