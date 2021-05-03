Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

