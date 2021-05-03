Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 297.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 89,990 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

