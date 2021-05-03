Csenge Advisory Group Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,382,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.02 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit