Csenge Advisory Group Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,382,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.02 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.