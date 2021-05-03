Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $104.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

