CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

