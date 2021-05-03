Cwm LLC Acquires 12,999 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAA by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

IAA stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

