Cwm LLC Buys 33,977 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.39 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.07 and a 52-week high of $394.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

