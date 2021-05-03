Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.